Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 26, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Council Bluffs. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
It will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Generally fair. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Temp…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatur…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. It shoul…
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Council Bluffs…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Council Bluffs area. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Council Bluffs will see warm temperatures th…