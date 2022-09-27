Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

It will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.