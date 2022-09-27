It will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
Weather prognosticators in the 231st edition of America’s oldest almanac are predicting a colder than normal winter in the Heartland.
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Below normal temps for the first day of fall Thursday. Lots of clouds, but not much rain. That's going to change tonight. Find out when rain is most likely and when it will end in our weather update.
After an exceptionally hot Tuesday, temps will be much lower today thanks to a cold front. Showers and storms will be around as well and the rain chance will continue Thursday. Full details here.
Hurricanes do find their way to the mid-latitudes with regularity, especially in the western Pacific Ocean basin.
