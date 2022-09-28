 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

