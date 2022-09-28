Council Bluffs people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Weather prognosticators in the 231st edition of America’s oldest almanac are predicting a colder than normal winter in the Heartland.
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Comfortable temperatures, lots of sun, and just a light breeze today. A cold front will push in Tuesday night though and cool things down. Will it bring us any rain? Get all the details here.
Hurricanes do find their way to the mid-latitudes with regularity, especially in the western Pacific Ocean basin.
Below normal temps for the first day of fall Thursday. Lots of clouds, but not much rain. That's going to change tonight. Find out when rain is most likely and when it will end in our weather update.
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Council Bluffs wil…
Council Bluffs will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Council Bluffs will see warm temperatures this…
It will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …