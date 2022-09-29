Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

It will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.