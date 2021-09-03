 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

It will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

