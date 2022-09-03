Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Today's temperature in Council Bluffs will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.