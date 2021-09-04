Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Council Bluffs community. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.