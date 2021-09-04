The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Council Bluffs community. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. The UV index today …
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 66F. Winds light an…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing overnight. Low around 65F. Winds …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. There is a 42% chance…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Council Bluffs. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. …
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Today's condi…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy. Low 78F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs Saturday.…
It will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Partly …
Today's temperature in Council Bluffs will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degre…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms m…