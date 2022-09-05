Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Very warm with partly to mostly sunny skies Wednesday. After 6 p.m., isolated showers and storms will start to push back into the area. Find out if rain will stick around for Thursday here.
Rain will be around today and tomorrow in southeast Nebraska, but some will be missing out. Temperatures will continue to climb. See how hot it will get and when our next cold front will arrive here.
Hot and humid Friday with isolated showers and storms. A cold front arrives this evening though. Find out how long rain will stick around and what will happen to our temperatures this weekend here.
A pleasant late August day today. It won't be quite as comfortable for Wednesday as our temps climb and rain tries to sneak back in. See how warm it will get and when our rain chance begins here.
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a p…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Mostly clear. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Council Bluffs folks will see warm temperatur…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area can expect a hot day to…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Lo…