Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 6, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

