The Council Bluffs area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's back to above normal temperatures today with many reaching the low 90s. Find out what temperatures are expected for Wednesday and when our next chance of rain is in our latest forecast.
Hot and humid Friday with isolated showers and storms. A cold front arrives this evening though. Find out how long rain will stick around and what will happen to our temperatures this weekend here.
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees …
Sunny and very warm in southeast Nebraska today. Temperatures are going up for Thursday. See how warm it will get and find out when showers and storms are coming back in our updated forecast.
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Mostly clear. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Council Bluffs folks will see warm temperatur…
Today's temperature in Council Bluffs will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
This evening in Council Bluffs: Clear. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 87 de…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…