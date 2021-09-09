The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
