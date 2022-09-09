Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

The Council Bluffs area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.