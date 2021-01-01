 Skip to main content
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy. Low 13F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 18.12. A 17-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

