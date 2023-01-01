 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 1, 2023 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening in Council Bluffs: Cloudy. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Monday. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 78% chance of precipitation. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

