For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 24F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
