Jan. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Council Bluffs area. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

