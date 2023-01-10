 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening in Council Bluffs: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 29F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Weather explained: What is graupel?

Weather explained: What is graupel?

Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert