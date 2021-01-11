 Skip to main content
Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Tuesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

