This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in th…
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Saturday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. Today's forecasted lo…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 9. 0 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. 19 degrees is today's…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Bitterly cold. Cloudy skies. Low near 0F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 27. A 16-degree low is forecaste…