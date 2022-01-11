Jan. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.