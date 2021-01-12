 Skip to main content
Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. A 37-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

