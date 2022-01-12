For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 31F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in th…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Saturday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. Today's forecasted lo…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 9. 0 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. 19 degrees is today's…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Bitterly cold. Cloudy skies. Low near 0F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 27. A 16-degree low is forecaste…