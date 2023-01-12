 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 12, 2023 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy. Low around 15F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

