Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy. Low around 15F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 12, 2023 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
Snow looks to make a comeback late tonight as another cold front pushes into the area. Find out how long the snow will stick around, how much will fall, and what will happen to temperatures here.
The term “bomb cyclone” refers to the formation and rapid development of a mid-latitude cyclone.
Dry for many during the day, but rain and snow showers will return with a cold front this evening. Find out when activity will peak, how much snow is expected to fall, and what's in store for Thursday here.
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
Council Bluffs people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Tuesday. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted.…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecas…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. We will se…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Looking…