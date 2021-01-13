This evening in Council Bluffs: Becoming windy with showers after midnight. Low 36F. WSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
