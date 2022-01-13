Jan. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 27F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. 16 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 91% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.