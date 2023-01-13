Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 13, 2023 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
