Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening in Council Bluffs: Blustery with snow showers. Low 28F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 16.45. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

Local Weather

States with the most extreme weather

