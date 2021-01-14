This evening in Council Bluffs: Blustery with snow showers. Low 28F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 16.45. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 27.86. We'll see a…
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors,…
Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 d…
Temperatures in Council Bluffs will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Expect…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. A 27-degree low i…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcaste…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Becoming windy with showers after midnight. Low 36F. WSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Cha…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council B…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temp…