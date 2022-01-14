 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening in Council Bluffs: Periods of snow and windy. Low 13F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at . 9 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert