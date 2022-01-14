This evening in Council Bluffs: Periods of snow and windy. Low 13F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at . 9 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
