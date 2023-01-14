This evening in Council Bluffs: Mostly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Jan. 14, 2023 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
The term “bomb cyclone” refers to the formation and rapid development of a mid-latitude cyclone.
Dry for many during the day, but rain and snow showers will return with a cold front this evening. Find out when activity will peak, how much snow is expected to fall, and what's in store for Thursday here.
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Tuesday. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted.…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29. A 15-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the fore…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecas…
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
Council Bluffs people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
A warming trend begins today and will continue through much of the holiday weekend. Rain is coming back though with a cold front. Get all the details on today through MLK Day in our latest forecast.