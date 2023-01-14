 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 14, 2023 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening in Council Bluffs: Mostly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

