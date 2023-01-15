 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Cloudy skies during the evening followed by isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low 44F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures in Council Bluffs will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

