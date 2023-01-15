Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Cloudy skies during the evening followed by isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low 44F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures in Council Bluffs will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
The term “bomb cyclone” refers to the formation and rapid development of a mid-latitude cyclone.
Dry for many during the day, but rain and snow showers will return with a cold front this evening. Find out when activity will peak, how much snow is expected to fall, and what's in store for Thursday here.
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Tuesday. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted.…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs today. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 d…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29. A 15-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the fore…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecas…
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
Council Bluffs people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…