Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.