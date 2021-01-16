 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert