Jan. 16, 2023 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening in Council Bluffs: Mostly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Council Bluffs tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

Weather explained: What is graupel?

Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.

