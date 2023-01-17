This evening in Council Bluffs: Cloudy. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
