Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening in Council Bluffs: Cloudy. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST.