Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Council Bluffs tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

