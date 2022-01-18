Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 11F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -3 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
2021 saw an exceptional amount of extreme weather in the United States, causing more hardship during an already difficult year. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down the data.
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21. Today's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. We'll see…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Periods of snow and windy. Low 13F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 in…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Council Bluffs today. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. A 13-degree low is forecasted.…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 31F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Looking …
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 24F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomor…
Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Today…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 27F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. It…