Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Watching a potential winter storm. Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 26F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . A 17-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest.