Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Watching a potential winter storm. Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 26F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . A 17-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
