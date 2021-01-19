Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Council Bluffs will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.