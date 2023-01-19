 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 19, 2023 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. Low 18F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

