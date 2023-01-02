 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 34F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Tuesday, Council Bluffs people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Tuesday, there is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

