This evening in Council Bluffs: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Council Bluffs will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Expect…
- Updated
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 14.44. 24 degrees is…
Council Bluffs people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. T…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Blustery with snow showers. Low 28F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch. W…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Cloudy. Gusty winds early. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 14.98. Today's forecasted …
It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 …
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 21F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Mond…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Council Bluffs will be cool tomorrow. Th…