Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Clear. Low -2F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

