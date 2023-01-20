 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Cloudy. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Council Bluffs tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

