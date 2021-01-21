 Skip to main content
Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 20F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 25.14. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

