This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 21F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
