Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 21F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.