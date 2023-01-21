This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 21, 2023 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Quite the variation in snow totals across the area this morning. The snow will end this afternoon, but it will be cold and windy. Find out about wind chills and our next snow chance here.
A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow for southeast Nebraska Wednesday. All snow for the rest of the state, but a lot of it. Get the latest timing as well as forecast ice and snow totals here.
No snow showers today, but they're coming back! See when our next snow chance will begin, when it will end, and how much will fall in our weekend forecast.
An employee at the Microtel Inn in Kearney said many people appeared to be prepared for the storm but said shutting down the interstate still caught some travelers off guard.
Council Bluffs people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecaste…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Cloudy. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in …
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Watching a potential winter storm. Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnig…
Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. How lik…
It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. We'll see a low tem…
A report says Nebraska experienced five billion-dollar disasters, while a Lincoln-based insurer says hail and wind did nearly $2 billion in damage across the state.