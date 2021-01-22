 Skip to main content
Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 20F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 20.6. A 26-degree low is forcasted. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 65% chance. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

Local Weather

