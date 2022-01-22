 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 19F. WSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

