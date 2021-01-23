For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 26F. SE winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Sunday, Council Bluffs people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Council Bluffs people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. T…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 20F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoo…
Temperatures in Council Bluffs will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. A 20-degree low is forcasted. Today's c…
This evening in Council Bluffs: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs t…
It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 …
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 21F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Mond…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27.99. We'll see a…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 20F. Winds SE a…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Council Bluffs will be cool tomorrow. Th…