Jan. 23, 2023 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening in Council Bluffs: Overcast. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Council Bluffs people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

