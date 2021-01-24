 Skip to main content
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 24F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 14.94. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from MON 6:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

