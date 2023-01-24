 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening in Council Bluffs: Cloudy skies. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . 14 degrees is tomorrow's low. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Foot of snow buries parts of Nebraska

Foot of snow buries parts of Nebraska

An employee at the Microtel Inn in Kearney said many people appeared to be prepared for the storm but said shutting down the interstate still caught some travelers off guard.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert