This evening in Council Bluffs: Cloudy skies. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . 14 degrees is tomorrow's low. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
